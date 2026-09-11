Hillsborough County 9/11 ceremony: Youth cadets and first responders honor the fallen

The Brief Veterans, active-duty military, first responders, and young cadets gathered Friday at Veterans Memorial Park in Hillsborough County for the annual 9/11 Patriot Day ceremony. The event marked the 25th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks, featuring speeches from first responders and local high school JROTC members. Ceremonies included a rifle salute, a ringing of the bell for fallen firefighters, and a section of steel from the Twin Towers.



Veterans, first responders, active-duty military, and young cadets gathered Friday at Veterans Memorial Park for the annual Patriot Day ceremony honoring lives lost on the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Veterans Memorial Park ceremony

What we know:

The annual ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Tampa brought together first responders who experienced the attacks firsthand and young JROTC members born after the tragedy.

Speakers delivered personal accounts of the tragedy while young cadets in full uniform listened.

"I feel like it's very important to keep talking about it and to keep telling people about it," said Preston Shill, a member of Durant High School's JROTC program. "Because one day, all the people who have experienced 9/11 aren't going to be here anymore."

Hillsborough County public safety

Why you should care:

Local public safety leaders emphasized the importance of younger generations maintaining the tradition of remembering the fallen.

Rob Herrin, the public safety chief for Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, expressed hope that the youth in attendance will carry the memorial tradition forward.

"The pride comes in seeing the young that came to this," Herrin said. "We see these younger folks, and they see what it means to us, and I hope that is an impression that they carry forward when this event is no longer run by folks who were alive during that time."

Twin Towers steel tribute

Dig deeper:

Between speeches, the ceremony featured a rifle salute, a ringing of the bell to honor fallen firefighters, and a solemn escort of a 135-pound piece of steel from the Twin Towers.

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Attendees also viewed military working dogs from MacDill Air Force Base, an Assault Battalion from the U.S. Marine Corps, and a drone demonstration by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

After the ceremony, students could meet and talk with service professionals and take photos with them.