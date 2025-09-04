Hillsborough County affordable housing funding at stake as faith leaders, advocates push to protect $2M

The Brief Hillsborough commissioners will take their tentative budget vote Thursday at 6 p.m. Advocates want at least $2 million protected for affordable housing. The funding faces pushback from commissioners who want it redirected.



Hillsborough County commissioners are set to take a tentative vote Thursday evening on a $12 billion budget for the next fiscal year. A key point of contention: whether to keep $2 million set aside for affordable housing.

What we know:

The Hillsborough Organization for Progress and Equality, or HOPE, is leading the push. Faith leaders and community members say the money is vital for working families, seniors, and people with disabilities.

Since 2019, the HOPE fund has helped create nearly 1,100 affordable homes across the county.

What's at stake:

The debate stems from a June vote, when commissioners repealed the HOPE Affordable Housing Act. That ordinance had required $10 million annually for housing projects. Currently, $1.4 million is saved for the building of new affordable housing.

For it to be confirmed in the budget for 2026, four commissioners will have to vote to keep it. Commissioners now have until the final vote on Sept. 18 to decide whether that money stays in housing or gets redirected.

Supporters argue the county should confirm at least $2 million in next year’s budget, saying the fund leverages private dollars and directly impacts families in need.

Opponents argue taxpayer money is better spent on public safety or property tax relief. The fund has been targeted during the past two years, lowered from $10 million to $2 million in 2023 and 2024.

Timeline:

June 18, 2025 : Commissioners : Commissioners repeal the HOPE Act, ending the $10 million requirement.

September 4, 2025 : First budget hearing, with public comment and a tentative vote.

September 18, 2025: Final vote on the FY 2026 budget.