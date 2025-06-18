Hillsborough commissioners to vote on repealing HOPE Affordable Housing Act

The Brief The HOPE Affordable Housing Act could be repealed at Wednesday's Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners meeting. The county provided $10 million in annual funding before cutting it to $2 million each of the past two years. Supporters say the money is needed for other projects, while critics argue the move would put vulnerable residents at risk.



Commissioners in Hillsborough County plan to vote Wednesday on a proposal to stop providing millions of dollars in funding for an affordable housing program.

By the numbers:

The affordable housing fund is managed by the Hillsborough Organization for Progress and Equality (HOPE). The organization's leaders say previous funding has helped bring roughly 1,100 affordable rental units to the county.

Commissioners passed the HOPE Affordable Housing Act in 2019, contributing $10 million each year.

The commission retained the right to review the annual amount, voting in September 2023 and again in September 2024 to cut funding to $2 million, allocating the remaining money to other county projects.

Last month, leaders took the first of two votes needed to repeal the ordinance altogether.

What they're saying:

"It’s a flawed position to put roads over human needs," HOPE Co-President Sheila Simmons Tribble said last September.

"I also agree that we need more money for transportation improvements and infrastructure across the board," Commissioner Harry Cohen said prior to last year's vote. "I think it’s our number one issue. But you don’t have to throw everything else out."

What's next:

The second and final vote to repeal the HOPE Affordable Housing Act is expected after public comments on the issue during Wednesday's Board of County Commissioners meeting, which starts at 10 a.m.

