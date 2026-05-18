Hillsborough County Canine Training Complex: New $6 million facility opens

The Brief The new $6 million Hillsborough County Canine Training Complex provides a state-of-the-art training facility and regional boarding unit for K9s. Dogs must undergo 480 hours of rigorous training at the facility to officially become active patrol K9 deputies. Sheriff Chad Chronister stated the facility acts as a safe, air-conditioned shelter for the dogs during hurricanes or handler vacations.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has opened a new $6 million Canine Training Complex designed to train and board regional police dogs.

Hillsborough County facility

What we know:

Before a K9 deputy can track a suspect or sniff out narcotics, the dog must finish 480 hours of training. The new $6 million Canine Training Complex offers a state-of-the-art environment to prepare these dogs for tasks humans cannot do.

Sheriff Chad Chronister explained that the facility serves as a regional asset where handlers from a seven-county area can train and board their dogs. The complex features an air-conditioned environment to keep the animals safe during hurricanes or when handlers travel out of town.

Sheriff Chronister on dog safety

What they're saying:

"This is a state-of-the-art training facility and boarding unit," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This is a regional asset, which means anyone from around the seven-county regional area can come here to train, but also leave their dogs here."

Chronister emphasized the emotional connection between handlers and their dogs. "Now their canines, their partners, their loved ones can come here... and be safe," Chronister said.

The HCSO Canine Training Complex will prepare these dogs to be the best.

"This is a game changer," Sheriff Chronister added. "The dogs that we care so much about, that we rely on so heavily, are now going to be that much more taken care of."