USF murders suspect being arraigned, State Attorney Suzy Lopez will argue Florida double murder case herself

The Brief State Attorney Suzy Lopez will argue the state's case against Hashim Abugarbieh herself during his upcoming double murder trial. The death penalty case involves the murders of USF doctoral students Nahida Bristy and Zamil Limon, which have been consolidated into a single trial. Investigators found detailed search histories showing the suspect allegedly turned to ChatGPT for ideas on how to dispose of a human body.



State Attorney Suzy Lopez will argue the upcoming double murder trial of Hashim Abugarbieh herself, marking a rare courtroom appearance to pursue the death penalty for the killings of two USF doctoral students.

Florida capital sentencing prosecution

What we know:

The double murders of USF doctoral students Nahida Bristy and Zamil Limon have been consolidated into one case, meaning Abugarbieh will face a single trial for both deaths. He faces a total of eight charges in this death penalty case. State Attorney Suzy Lopez is personally handling the state's arguments, showing that the full weight of the state judicial system is behind the prosecution.

Pictured: USF doctoral students Nahida Bristy and Zamil Limon

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Florida updated its death penalty requirements in 2023, allowing capital sentencing if two specific criteria are met: a premeditated first-degree murder with aggravating circumstances, and a suspect accused of multiple murders in a single incident or over time. Prosecutors filed a legal notice stating the crime was cold, calculated, and premeditated, that it was especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel, and that Abugarbieh has a prior violent felony conviction.

What they're saying:

State Attorney Lopez noted that premeditation is evident in the suspect's use of AI for ideas on how to dispose of a human body.

"Everything that the defendant was thinking is seen in his ChatGPT questions that he asked," Lopez said. "And then he later got answers to those questions. And it shows the premeditated nature of everything that he did and that he is alleged to have done."

What we don't know:

The exact motive behind the targeted killings of the two students remains unclear.

State execution guidelines

The backstory:

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law in 2023 that allows a judge to impose the death penalty if eight out of 12 jurors vote in favor of execution, which overturned a previous state law that required a completely unanimous jury recommendation.