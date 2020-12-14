Hillsborough County code enforcement making sure businesses follow mask guidelines during holidays

Hillsborough County code enforcement officers have begun going business to business making sure they are complying with the mask mandate, social distancing, and increased cleaning standards to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

"This is happening now partly because of the uptick in cases, so in a response to that we want to put as much resources as we can on that front, additionally, this is the holiday season and people are going to gather more closely," said Jon-Paul Lavandeira, the code enforcement director for Hillsborough County.

It's a proactive move on the part of the county to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the holidays.

"We're not out for blood, we're not out to slam people or anything of that nature, our main focus is to educate," Lavandeira said.

Code enforcement officers are going around to businesses, handing out signs and paperwork describing what a businesses' responsibility is to make sure it is complying with the county mandate.

Since the pandemic began, Lavandeira says the county has not issued any citations to businesses and hopes this program will keep it that way.

County code enforcement officers will be checking in with businesses to make sure they are complying through the holiday season.

