Cold weather shelters opening in Hillsborough County for Tuesday night

Four cold weather shelters will open in Hillsborough County Tuesday night as temperatures plummet in the Tampa Bay area.

City officials announced the county's cold weather shelters program will be activated Tuesday night for the homeless and those who live in homes without adequate heat.

Temperatures are expected to dip as low as 46 degrees and possibly even below 40 degrees with wind chill overnight in Hillsborough County.

Shelter organizers are expecting high demand with limited capacity and encourage residents who need a warm place to stay to use resources like friends and family as a first option.

All the following shelters will take in guests from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. unless they reach capacity first:

Hyde Park United Methodist Church (Preferred Media Location) 500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope 212 S. St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594

New Life Church (Pet Friendly) 8216 N. 13th St. Tampa, FL 33604

Legacy Church (New Location) 3416 N. 15th St., Tampa, FL 33605

According to city officials, Metropolitan Ministries is supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children.

All congregate shelters are reserved for adults only. Families with minor children are encouraged to call 813-209-1176 to register.