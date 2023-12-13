Man arrested in Tampa for resisting arrest while handcuffed to Hillsborough deputy, dragging him

A man was arrested in Tampa after he resisted two Hillsborough County deputies attempting to serve him a warrant.

As shown on Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office bodycam footage, deputies came into contact with Keon Hodge, 28, in Tampa on Monday at 7:15 p.m. He had been trespassed from the Star Motel, and deputies had a warrant for his arrest.

While deputies attempted to serve the active warrant, Hodge pulled away and began resisting. Deputies used a single drive stun, according to HCSO, which proved ineffective. A second taser was also ineffective.

Hodge, who had one handcuff already placed on him, dragged a deputy about 49 feet and then fled westbound near 10808 East US Highway 92.

The HCSO Aviation Unit spotted Hodge in a nearby business attempting to remove the handcuff that was still attached to his wrist. He then concealed himself in a storage container.

K0 units then converged with patrol deputies and found Hodge hiding behind a hot water heater.

"When it comes to teamwork, it couldn't be better displayed than what these deputies showed," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "After this man violently rejected the first attempt at his arrest, he now will face additional consequences for his despicable actions."

Hodge was charged with Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Officer with Violence, Prisoner Escape or Attempt to Escape, and others.