Florida toddler hospitalized after drinking from sippy cup with bag of meth inside: NCSO

A Florida toddler is recovering after ingesting meth that was inside a sippy cup, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) notified the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office that a toddler had ingested methamphetamine the previous day.

Detectives said that after the one-year-old drank from a sippy cup, the parents found a bag at the bottom and someone else who lived in the home said the bag had methamphetamine inside it.

According to NCSO, even though the child had been potentially exposed to the drug, the parents and other people who lived in the home chose to monitor the toddler instead of calling 911.

When the child began vomiting, the mother took it to a nearby fire station. The kid was later taken to an area hospital to be treated for a possible overdose.

Dig deeper:

While executing a search warrant at the home, detectives found drug paraphernalia, including several glass pipes and containers with methamphetamine residue.

Hayden Simmons, Damien Windham, Erica Foley, and Judith Addison all lived in the home and were arrested and charged with child neglect, causing great bodily harm.

Foley faces an additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

What they're saying:

"This is a heartbreaking and completely preventable situation. A one-year-old child was exposed to a dangerous, illegal drug because the adults in that home failed to provide even the most basic level of care and protection," Sheriff Bill Leeper said. "There is absolutely no excuse for methamphetamine to be within reach of a child."