Bridget Ziegler expected to address controversy at school board meeting amid calls for her resignation

On Tuesday, the Sarasota School Board will consider a resolution to request the voluntary resignation of fellow board member Bridget Ziegler.

The move comes following an investigation into her husband Christian Ziegler, who’s been accused of raping a woman.

Christian Ziegler has not been charged, and denies the claims, but has admitted to having what he said was a consensual sexual relationship with the woman. According to a police search warrant, both the woman accusing Christian of assault and Bridget Ziegler, admitted she was also involved in the sexual relationship prior to the encounter in question.

While Bridget Ziegler isn’t accused of any criminal wrongdoing, her fellow board members say that she’s become an "irreparably harmful distraction."

Many people are also calling her a hypocrite.

"There's the hypocrisy that she has done nothing but attack the LGBTQ population for the last three years or more while herself, you know, living an alternative lifestyle," said Lisa Schurr, co-founder of Support Our Schools, one of more than a dozen organizations planning to rally ahead of tonight’s school board meeting to echo calls for Bridget Ziegler's resignation.

The Mom’s For Liberty co-founder has been an especially vocal advocate for laws that place restrictions on teaching sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. Some accuse her of demonizing the LGBTQ community to score political points while leading a different life behind closed doors.

"Attacking others for what she personally practices, that should disqualify her for a position of public trust," said one community member during public comment at a recent meeting.

Christian Ziegler is under even more intense pressure to resign his role as chairman of Florida’s Republican Party.

Governor Ron DeSantis was one of the first to call for his resignation. Senator Rick Scott and other Florida Republicans have since joined in.

State Republicans will hold a meeting later this month to consider disciplining or removing him.

While Christian Ziegler has said that he has no intentions of stepping down from his position, Tuesday is expected to be the first time Bridget Ziegler addresses the controversy.

The resolution requesting Bridget Ziegler’s voluntary resignation is largely a formality and, regardless of Tuesday's decision, she will not be forced out.

The Sarasota Public School Board meeting begins at 6 p.m.