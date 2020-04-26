Hillsborough County deputies searching for 2 possible suspects involved in fatal Tampa shooting

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two possible suspects after a man was discovered dead near a trailer along the 100 block of Sycamore Lane in Tampa Sunday afternoon.

According to detectives, the man was discovered with a gunshot wound shortly after 1 p.m. However, neighbors said they heard something that sounded like fireworks or gunshots between 8-9 p.m. Saturday night, but did not report it.

According to HCSO, there are two possible suspects involved. Detectives said the suspects fled either on foot or in a car on Williams Road though they do not know which direction they were headed. The suspects are between 5’9-6’1 and were wearing dark covering over their faces.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone who may have left the area on foot or jumped in a car between 8-10 p.m. Saturday night.

Anyone with any information is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

