Hillsborough County deputies searching for missing, endangered man last seen at Ruskin bank

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Thurmen Adkins, 81, who was last seen Friday around 11:54 a.m. leaving the Fifth Third Bank located at 1020 N U.S. Highway 41 in Ruskin.

Adkins has dementia and does not have his medications with him. He was last seen driving a 2013 Silver Nissan Altima with Ohio tag 211YOJ. The left rear bumper is hanging due to a previous crash.

Adkins is 5’6" and weighs 160 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a teal blue shirt, blue shorts, and tan moccasin shoes.

Anyone with information on Adkins whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app