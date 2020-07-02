Hillsborough County deputies searching for missing woman

article

Hillsborough County deputies are searching for Ruth Morales, 64, was last seen on around 5 p.m. on July 1, 2020.

Morales left her home on San Casa Place, in Tampa, on foot, leaving behind her phone, wallet and vehicle keys.

Morales is 5’0” and weighs 130 pounds.

"Our deputies are in the area she was last seen actively looking for Ms. Morales," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We believe Ms. Morales is on foot and hopefully someone will spot her and call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200

