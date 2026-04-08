Hillsborough County deputy arrested after domestic violence investigation: HCSO

The Brief Officials say Deputy Justin Thornsberry was arrested following an investigation into a domestic violence incident. Detectives say Thornsberry placed a tracking device on a car without the driver's consent. Deputy Thornsberry has been suspended without pay, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to HCSO.



A deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested following a domestic violence investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Justin Thornsberry, 37, was arrested on Tuesday, April 7. Deputy Thornsberry is assigned to the Department of Patrol Services.

Detectives started an investigation on April 4, after they received reports of misconduct.

Detectives say the investigation stemmed from a personal relationship dispute, where they found a tracking device placed on a vehicle without the consent of the driver.

Thornsberry was arrested and charged with the following:

Unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Installation or use of tracking devices or applications

Stalking

Deputy Thornsberry has been employed with HCSO for seven years. He has been suspended without pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.

What's next:

This still remains an active investigation, and HCSO will bring updates when they become available.