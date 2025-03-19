Video: Vehicle slams into Hillsborough County deputy's cruiser causing it to roll over, hit another car

The Brief A Hillsborough County deputy sustained minor injuries after a rollover crash at a Riverview intersection, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The video posted on the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Facebook page shows the deputy's vehicle rolling over and striking another car after the collision. HCSO has not released the name of the deputy.



A Hillsborough County deputy was hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon after being involved in a roll-over crash, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

It happened as the deputy was driving through the intersection of Bloomingdale Ave. and Gornto Lake Rd. shortly before 2:45 p.m.

Video released by the sheriff's office shows a white pickup truck slamming into the deputy's cruiser as it tried to go through the intersection.

Post-impact, the cruiser rolls over and lands on its four wheels before striking another vehicle that was stopped at the traffic light.

Dig deeper:

According to HCSO, the deputy was on the way to a call when the crash occurred.

HCSO says the deputy's lights and sirens were activated at the time of the crash.

The deputy was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

HCSO has not released the name of the deputy involved in the crash nor has it released the names of the other drivers.

