2 found dead after vehicle fire in Valrico, homicide investigation underway: HCSO
VALRICO, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after two people were found dead at the scene of a vehicle fire early Wednesday, officials confirmed.
What we know:
The investigation is unfolding along Drake Elm Terrace in Valrico, where investigators blocked off an area surrounding a burned-out vehicle.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after two people were found dead at the scene of a vehicle fire early Wednesday.
What we don't know:
No further details have been released, with HCSO only confirming two people died.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written using information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter