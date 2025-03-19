Expand / Collapse search

2 found dead after vehicle fire in Valrico, homicide investigation underway: HCSO

By
Published  March 19, 2025 6:51am EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • Two people were found dead at the scene of a vehicle fire in Valrico, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
    • The investigation is unfolding on Wednesday along Drake Elm Terrace.
    • No further details have been released.

VALRICO, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after two people were found dead at the scene of a vehicle fire early Wednesday, officials confirmed.

What we know:

The investigation is unfolding along Drake Elm Terrace in Valrico, where investigators blocked off an area surrounding a burned-out vehicle.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after two people were found dead at the scene of a vehicle fire early Wednesday.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after two people were found dead at the scene of a vehicle fire early Wednesday.

What we don't know:

No further details have been released, with HCSO only confirming two people died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written using information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

Hillsborough CountyCrime and Public Safety