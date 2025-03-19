2 found dead after vehicle fire in Valrico, homicide investigation underway: HCSO

The Brief Two people were found dead at the scene of a vehicle fire in Valrico, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The investigation is unfolding on Wednesday along Drake Elm Terrace. No further details have been released.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after two people were found dead at the scene of a vehicle fire early Wednesday, officials confirmed.

What we know:

The investigation is unfolding along Drake Elm Terrace in Valrico, where investigators blocked off an area surrounding a burned-out vehicle.

What we don't know:

No further details have been released, with HCSO only confirming two people died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written using information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

