Tampa man accused of stealing 8 dump trucks worth $1.2 million

article

The Brief A Tampa man is accused of stealing eight dump trucks worth a total $1.2 million. The trucks were stolen from around Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. Olansy Marrero, 40, is facing a slew of charges.



A Tampa man is in hot water, accused of stealing several dump trucks throughout the state of Florida.

The backstory:

On March 18, detectives investigating a stolen dump truck from Duval County went to a business in the 4700 block of Hulbert Ave. where they found Olansy Marrero, 40, altering the truck's VIN.

Detectives obtained search warrants for that property and two other properties connected to the same business. In all, they found eight dump trucks stolen between 2023 and 2025.

HCSO said the trucks were stolen from several counties, including Collier, Duval, Hillsborough, Lee and Palm Beach. Deputies also recovered stolen dump trucks from Georgia and South Carolina.

The total value of the trucks is $1.2 million.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

What's next:

Marrero was arrested and charged with:

Grand theft $100,000 or more (x3)

Criminal mischief $1,000 or more

Possession of VIN plate

Possession of a motor vehicle with VIN plate

Sell or possess a vehicle with altered numbers

Tampering with physical evidence

Operating a chop shop

Introduction of contraband into a detention facility

What they're saying:

"These thefts didn't just hurt business owners from across Florida and the Southeast, but they impacted families, employees, and construction projects," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We're committed to those who help build up our community and will come after anyone who tries to tear it down through theft and illegal operations."

The Source: Information for this story was given by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: