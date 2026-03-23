Hillsborough County detention deputy cadet accused of domestic violence: ‘No one is above the law’

The Brief A detention deputy cadet with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was arrested on Sunday. Ivan Feliciano Heredia was charged with domestic violence battery. Feliciano Heredia has been employed with HCSO since December 8, 2025.



A detention deputy cadet with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested.

What we know:

According to HCSO, police in Zephyrhills went to a home on Shelby Lynn Way shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday and arrested Ivan Feliciano Heredia for domestic violence battery.

Feliciano Heredia has been employed with HCSO since December 8, 2025.

What they're saying:

"This behavior is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We hold every member of this agency to the highest standards of conduct, regardless of their tenure. Let me be clear: no one is above the law, and any individual who violates it will be held fully accountable."

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the arrest were not made public.

What's next:

The Zephyrhills Police Department is investigating the incident.