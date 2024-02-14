Multiple RVs destroyed in early morning fire at dealership in Dover

Six RVs were involved in a fire and three were destroyed at a dealership in Dover early Wednesday morning.

According to the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, the fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. at Blue Compass RV at 4656 McIntosh Road in Dover. A driver on I-4 saw the fire from afar and called 911.

Three of the six RVs involved in the fire were completely destroyed. There were no injuries, and there has been no word yet on the cause; investigation is underway.