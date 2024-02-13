No more plastic bags: City of Tampa reminding homeowners of new yard waste collection rules

The City of Tampa is about two weeks into its new yard waste collection rules and officials made another attempt Tuesday to notify the community of the new guidelines.

The most important rule: plastic bags are no longer allowed in debris and yard waste disposal, as part of the city's "Curb to Compost" initiative.

READ: Florida program aims to help ease sting of high property insurance premiums

"I know that people are somewhat resistant to change, but this is a great environmental step for the City of Tampa," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said during a news conference. "Think about this, that any inconvenience that may cause to you is a benefit to our entire community and to our environment."

Since the new rules went into effect Feb. 1, city workers have issued more than 5,000 notices regarding incorrect disposal.

"Solid waste has given out more notices than they had been prepared to give out," said Castor.

READ: New study finds Tampa among cities with worst drivers: Forbes

Everything coming into the yard waste facility needs to be compostable, meaning debris must be placed in reusable bins, large paper bags or tied up with jute twine.

By keeping plastics out of compost, the city said it'll be able to quickly convert yard waste into mulch that can be used in local parks, playgrounds, hiking trails and athletic fields.

"Removing plastic bags not only allows us to compost that material, it also makes it a safer working environment for our teammates," said Solid Waste Director Larry Washington.

Moving forward, the solid waste department expects 38 million pounds to be composted each year.

For more information, click here.