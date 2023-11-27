44 arrested in Thanksgiving DUI operation in Hillsborough County

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced 44 people were arrested as a result of ‘Operation Get Stuffed,' a multi-agency initiative aimed at combating driving under the influence over the Thanksgiving holiday.

HCSO deputies teamed up with the Tampa Police Department and Florida Highway Patrol from Wednesday, November 22, to Sunday, November 26, to help ensure a safe holiday weekend for drivers in the area.

READ: ‘Drinksgiving’ prompts Bay Area law enforcement agency to pump up patrols on day known for binge drinking

The operation led to 44 DUI arrests, three DUI hospital cases, 279 traffic stops, 23 citations, and 256 warnings, according to HCSO.

"Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate with family and loved ones. Concerns about road safety should not detract from the festivities. This is why the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has dedicated a specialized DUI unit to combat the issue of impaired driving," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Deputies patrolled the roads, targeting both drug and alcohol-impaired drivers.

"Although this holiday weekend has ended, the holiday season is just beginning. As you enjoy the celebrations of the season, I want to remind everyone to never drive under the influence," Chronister said. "Please do your part in keeping our community safe. Let's all have a great holiday season."