‘Drinksgiving’ prompts Bay Area law enforcement agency to pump up patrols on day known for binge drinking

The National Safety Council estimates that this Thanksgiving, more than 500 people will die in preventable traffic crashes and Bay Area law enforcement agencies are working to keep the roads safe.

Beginning Wednesday, November 22, and continuing until Sunday, November 26, safety officials said impaired driving is of particular concern.

One of the biggest drinking nights of the year is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, commonly known as Blackout Wednesday or 'Drinksgiving.'

It's been gaining popularity in recent years among college students returning home for the holidays. The Thanksgiving holiday is the first long break since the beginning of the fall semester, with the night before the holiday often seen as a chance to let loose with friends close to home.

As in years past, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is joining forces with other agencies to patrol for any drivers who may be impaired by drugs or alcohol.

The initiative is known as 'Operation Get Stuffed.'

"Thanksgiving is a time to enjoy the company of family and friends, but it is crucial to prioritize safety," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release. "Please, plan accordingly by designating a sober driver or utilizing a ride-share option if alcohol is involved. By taking responsibility for our actions, we can ensure that our Thanksgiving memories are filled with positive experiences."

Over the Thanksgiving holiday period in 2020, 36% of fatalities involved an alcohol-impaired driver, according to the National Safety Council.

"It's alcohol, but also drugs, fatigue, and a combination thereof that can all cause impairment," explained Mark Chung, executive vice president of roadway practice at the NSC. "While a special emphasis is on a celebration such as Thanksgiving this time of year, it's crucial to make safe choices before you hit the road every time. Choose to drive awake and sober or arrange an alternative mode of transportation; lives depend on it."

In addition to driving free of impairment, the National Safety Council is urging drivers to buckle up, slow down, drive free of distraction and practice defensive driving.