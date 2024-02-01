Hillsborough Co. Sheriff's Office employee arrested for stealing from jail

article

An employee with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was arrested on Wednesday accused of stealing materials from a county jail and selling them for profit.

According to HCSO, Rodgers Ruiz, 45, a Facilities Technician with the sheriff's office, was arrested for unlawfully removing goods from a storage room within the Falkenburg Road Jail.

READ: NATO secretary general urges Ukraine funding during trip to MacDill AFB

After stealing the items, Ruiz is accused of transporting and selling them to a metal recycling company for profit. Detectives determined that Ruiz stole approximately 210 pounds of copper and 183 pounds of yellow brass, worth over $3,000.

"This act of betrayal, by one of our own employees, isn't just about stealing goods; it is a violation of the very trust that binds this agency together," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Know this: there's no room for deceit here. No one, absolutely no one, will undermine our agency's dedication to serve and protect with integrity."

Rodgers Ruiz

Ruiz has been an employee with the sheriff's office for over five years, joining in November 2017 as a multi-trades worker. He is facing several charges, including dealing in stolen property, grand theft third-degree, and false information on a pawnbroker form.

An additional facility technician has been suspended without pay due to a violation of agency policy in the wake of Ruiz's arrest, according to HCSO.