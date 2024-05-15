USF sprinter owes track success to his grandmother

Markel Jones came to USF to do one thing.

"I just wanted to come somewhere where I can show my talent off," Jones said.

In his first season running with the Bulls' track & field program, the freshman sprinter and hurdler is doing just that by helping the Bulls men's program earn conference titles in both the indoor and outdoor seasons.

READ: USF men's track & field team complete American Conference season sweep

"For them to see the hard work paying off, truly, when it counts is a big deal," said Bulls head coach Erik Jenkins.

Winning American Athletic Conference titles in the 60m hurdles (indoor) and 110m Hurdles (outdoor) this season, the freshman out of Sanford was named the conference's freshman of the year for both the indoor and outdoor seasons.

"It just hit me different, winning the first time and then coming out and doing it a second time," said Jones. "I have to thank my teammates though. Lord knows I wouldn't be here without them."

His teammates aren't the only ones Jones owes a "thank you" to, however, because Jones may never have found himself hurdling his way to gold medals if it wasn't for one person.

"My grandma did it. She was the one that inspired me to do it," admits Jones.

A former hurdles specialist herself at the University of Alabama back in the day, it was Jones' grandmother who convinced her grandson to give her former event a try back in high school.

"She told me that I should try hurdles because I had long legs," Jones remembers. "I did it one time, jumped over a hurdle, and then I was ready for the next day of practice and ready to do hurdles again. I just fell in love with it."

And while grandma may know best, it is now the grandson's turn to make a name for himself at the finish line.

"I just wanted to go somewhere and show people that I'm different," Jones said.

Different in all the best ways, Markel Jones continues to impress 110 meters at a time.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter