Hillsborough County firefighters help rural Big Bend communities impacted by Hurricane Idalia

Four Hillsborough County firefighters recently returned from an 11-day deployment to the Big Bend area for Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts.

They spent three days in Dixie County followed by another eight in Madison County. The four brought two water tanker trucks to help rural areas that were still without power.

Many of those homes work off of well systems so no power meant no water either.

"Our main mission was to provide water for those municipalities that couldn't provide water for themselves at the time due to power loss," said Driver/Engineer James Saranko.

Hillsborough County firefighters just returned from an 11-day trip to Big Bend. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Department

Each tanker truck can hold up to 3,500 gallons of water. They were also used to extinguish fires.

"As they were kicking power on, the main lines, the feeder lines would spark on fire. So we were assisting in putting those out, securing power lines," explained Driver/Engineer James Lynch.

The group also responded to fires sparked by generators. The chainsaws and pull saws they brought came in handy to clear debris.

"I saw the devastation it caused and the things that everybody lost there," Lynch added. "People take things for granted until it's you. You could see it in their faces. Being able to have that opportunity to help them is a very rewarding experience. I enjoy it."