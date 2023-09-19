Manasota Key residents asking for waterways to be reopened as coastal erosion worsens

article

The shoreline of Manasota Key looks a lot different than it did a month ago.

"We did get a lot of erosion a whole bunch more than it’s ever been," said William Hilburn.

William Hilburn has lived on Manasota Key for more than 20 years. He was home when storm surge washed out part of Manasota Key Road and damaged a number of homes.

"We actually lost about 50 feet of our backyard. Thank God the water didn’t go into our home like it did for others," he said.

Sarasota County said they are considering options for repairs to Manasota Key Road. Many residents said they don’t want the road rebuilt, since it’s been washed out several times in the past.

Hilburn believes the waterway should be reopened to connect with Blind Pass.

"I think it would be in the best interest of the county and the natural habitat and for this environment, they worry about the turtles here. I think they should be worried about the bay life also and let that road wash back into the ocean like it’s meant to be and make a pathway for the water to flush out of," he explained.

Four red signs marking unsafe homes were placed by Sarasota County.

"I don’t want somebody to be injured in their home because of a storm, it is in no way meant to condemn a home or tell somebody they can’t go into their home. It’s more of a warning flag," said Steve Bell the Sarasota County building official.

Building Official Steve Bell said the county is working to fast track the permit process for quicker rebuilds.

"I don’t want my inspectors to antagonize them to come forward and apply for permitting I’d rather them reach out to us, and we are here to assist them," he said.

Homeowners are concerned about erosion.

"The damage on this for at least the south side of Sarasota County was so localized I think a lot of the community aren’t aware of the damage on the barrier islands and number two I think the response from both the state and the county, especially the county has been lackluster at best," said resident Marc Silberstrom.

Red signs mark unsafe homes in Sarasota County.

Last week, the Sarasota and Charlotte County Commissions approved a resolution for partial funding to monitor past beach renourishment from 2020.

Silberstrom and other residents said those efforts are already gone.

They heard promises of future renourishment a year ago after Hurricane Ian, but it’s only gotten worse.

"A lot of us are in a situation right now where our homes our hanging over the ocean, and we did in deed pay a great deal of money for the beach replenishment a number of years ago, three years ago now and that’s been completely wiped away," he said.

Residents hope something is done before another storm moves through.

"There’s just no communication from the county other than a what we can’t do other than how they can help. I think it’s really heartbreaking for a lot of the residents, and we feel as if we are left on our own," said Silberstrom.

For residents who need help with permitting, Sarasota County asks that they contact: 941-861-5000 or email sbell@scgov.net