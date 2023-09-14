Hillsborough leaders want emergency declaration for county, FEMA assistance post Hurricane Idalia

Hillsborough County emergency managers put in an official request to the state this week for an emergency declaration two weeks after Hurricane Idalia flooded hundreds of homes and buildings.

If state leaders add Hillsborough to the list of areas declared an emergency, it could make federal assistance available to home and business owners.

"This allows FEMA to come in and provide the assistance that the citizens need to help get back on their feet," said Planning Section Chief C.K. Moore, with the county's Office of Emergency Management.

According to Moore, so far there are at least 200 homes and up to 30 structures impacted by damaging floods caused by Idalia's storm surge. The county is continuing to collect data to eventually determine a final tally.

Hillsborough County is asking the state to declare a state of emergency, so residents can receive help from FEMA.

Communities along the Alifia River, including Riverview, Ruskin and Town and Country, were hit particularly hard, said Moore.

"We had some major damage to a lot of structures of homes and things of that nature," he told FOX 13.

Jeanne Fagan was one of the homeowners whose home suffered major damage after two feet of water got into her garage before seeping into her house. Workers spent the day Thursday tearing out parts of walls, floors and cabinets.

Insurance may not cover all the costs associated with post-Idalia clean up.

"It's very emotional to think that you lost everything that you worked so hard for. And it's gone," Fagan said, adding she's currently hoping her insurance pays for repairs, which she expects to cost at least $100,000. "There's a lot of people just in this area that got flooded a lot, just like me."

Hillsborough emergency managers said, if homeowners don't want to wait for federal assistance, they can find local help at HCFLGov.net/IdaliaRecover.