Hillsborough County firefighters rescue 2 people, 7 pets from house fire

Firefighters in Riverview say they safely helped both humans and animals escape after a house fire broke out.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the Summerfield subdivision on Longbrooke Drive. Fire crews with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue entered the home and located two people, two dogs, two cats and three hamsters.

They said there were no injuries ,and the fire was contained to one bedroom.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.