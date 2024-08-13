Hillsborough County first responders finish mowing Seffner man’s lawn after he collapsed doing yardwork
SEFFNER, Fla. - Several first responders in Hillsborough County can now add lawn care to their repertoire after they finished mowing a Seffner man’s yard on Tuesday.
When Laurie Canning couldn’t get a hold of her 89-year-old father, she went to check on him.
READ: Missing Sarasota man found dead inside submerged car
She found him lying in the grass by the lawn mower and called 911 for help.
Image 1 of 3
▼
Courtesy: Laurie Canning
Canning said her father was alert and asked her to pick up his yard before he was put in the ambulance.
The first responders noticed that he was almost done mowing the yard and finished cutting the grass for him.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alert, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter