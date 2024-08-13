Hillsborough County first responders finish mowing Seffner man’s lawn after he collapsed doing yardwork

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Several first responders in Hillsborough County can now add lawn care to their repertoire after they finished mowing a Seffner man’s yard on Tuesday.

When Laurie Canning couldn’t get a hold of her 89-year-old father, she went to check on him.

She found him lying in the grass by the lawn mower and called 911 for help.

Canning said her father was alert and asked her to pick up his yard before he was put in the ambulance.

The first responders noticed that he was almost done mowing the yard and finished cutting the grass for him.

