Missing Sarasota man found dead inside submerged car

The body of a Sarasota man who disappeared on August 5 as he was driving to work has been located inside a submerged vehicle.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said Jose Andino, 67, was driving to work from Sarasota to Bradenton, when he came across flooded roads.

According to investigators, his cellphone last pinged near Phillippi Creek, where flooding devastated the area. He was reported missing when he didn’t show up at home or work. His daughter said Andino would not go without contacting her.

The body of missing Sarasota man Jose Adino was located in a submerged vehicle in Sarasota, according to SCSO. Image is courtesy of SCSO.

A detective said they searched along Phillippi Creek with divers and sonar. Deputies, the SCSO Underwater Rescue Force, and Aviation Unit also searched for Andino but did not locate him.

Investigators say after the flooding receded, someone walking on the Phillippi Creek footbridge near Graber and Kaufman Avenue on Monday saw a submerged car and called authorities.

The Sheriff’s Underwater Rescue Force was again deployed and identified the vehicle and the victim.

