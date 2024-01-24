Hillsborough County high school seniors eligible for nearly $600,000 in scholarships

An estimated $100 million in scholarship money goes unawarded across the country each year, mostly because of a lack of applicants.

That’s why the Hillsborough County Education Foundation is trying to make it easier for students to apply for more than 200 scholarships available to seniors in the county.

The scholarships range from $500 to $40,000 dollars. Hillsborough County 12th graders looking to continue their education can find scholarships to use at universities, community colleges, technical colleges and trade schools.

But the time to apply is running short. HEF is accepting applications until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Students will need to complete an online application to determine their eligibility.

Students and their parents can click here to apply: EducationFoundation.com/SeniorScholarships

Angie Anthony, the Director of Scholarships and Grant Programs at the Hillsborough Education Foundation talked to FOX 13’s Linda Hurtado about the opportunities available to students.