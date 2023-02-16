Hillsborough County looking to crack down on vaping and e-cigarettes

Hillsborough County is looking to crack down on vape shops near schools. According to the commission, there are approximately 200 vape or e-cigarette stores in the county that are within 500 feet of a school. They're considering a rule change that could place proximity restrictions on e-cigarette retailers.

Back in 2019, the commission passed a sweeping ordinance raising the legal vaping age from 18 to 21 as an effort to keep them out of the hands of teens, but the CDC says research shows vaping products are still much easier to buy underage than tobacco products.

We found one south Tampa smoke shop just steps from an elementary school, and it is hardly the only one.

RELATED: Hillsborough commissioners considering restrictions on stores that sell vape products near schools

"I was shocked to see the number of vape stores so close to a school," Hillsborough County District 4 Commissioner Michael Owen said.

Another e-cigarette store on South Dale Mabry Highway is right across the street from Christ the King Catholic School. In total, the Hillsborough County Commission identified approximately 2000 businesses in the county that have state permits to sell tobacco, nicotine or hemp products. Of those at least 200 or 10 percent are within 500 feet of an elementary, middle or high school.

"We have way too many things today in our community that are enticing to children and one of those things are vaping products," Hillsborough County District 4 School Board Member Patti Rendon said.

According to Hillsborough County Schools, 63% of their high school population say they have either tried or are using vaping products. Dr. Amber Stephens--a family physician--says teens should know vaping can have life-altering implications.

"It's not like it's just nicotine mixed with water. There's other propellants in there that are potentially going to cause inflammation and reaction and cause disease," Dr. Stephens said. "Just because it looks benign doesn't mean that it actually is."

MORE: Study: Vaping causes more inflammation in lungs than regular cigarettes

The county commission is now considering adopting new land-use rules making is so no new vape shops can't open within 500 feet of a school. The restriction would not apply to existing businesses or retailers like convenience stores where vape sales are a small portion of their overall sales.

"This is very important that we do whatever is within our jurisdiction and power to do," Hillsborough County District 6 Commissioner Pat Kemp said.

The commission will still need to hold a public hearing and a final vote before the new rule change can be passed.



