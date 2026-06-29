Hillsborough County man accused of fatally shooting neighbor's dog after child bitten: HCSO
PALM RIVER-CLAIR MEL, Fla. - A Palm River-Clair Mel man is facing felony charges after Hillsborough County deputies say he went into a neighbor's home with a rifle and fatally shot their dog after an incident in which the animal bit a young child.
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Miguel Reyes Rodriguez, 32, on Saturday.
Deadly dog shooting
What we know:
Investigators said the incident began after a dog bit a young child.
Deputies said the child was not injured during the encounter, and the dog had already been separated from the child and went back inside its home.
After the incident, investigators say Reyes Rodriguez armed himself with a rifle, entered the neighboring residence and shot the dog, killing it.
Reyes Rodriguez faces charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, discharging a firearm in public or on residential property and armed burglary of a dwelling.
Neighbor burglary
What they're saying:
"This incident could have been handled through lawful and appropriate channels," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Instead, this individual chose to arm himself, unlawfully enter another person's home, and kill their pet. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands, and we will hold those who commit criminal acts accountable."
The investigation remains ongoing.
Unconfirmed dog bite circumstances
What we don't know:
HCSO has not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the dog bite.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.