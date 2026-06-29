Hillsborough County man accused of fatally shooting neighbor's dog after child bitten: HCSO

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The Brief A Palm River-Clair Mel man faces multiple felony charges after Hillsborough County deputies say he armed himself with a rifle and killed a neighbor's dog. Investigators say the animal had bit a child earlier but was already separated and back inside its home before Miguel Reyes Rodriguez, 32, unlawfully entered the home. Reyes Rodriguez faces multiple felony charges, including armed burglary of a dwelling and aggravated animal cruelty following his arrest on Saturday.



A Palm River-Clair Mel man is facing felony charges after Hillsborough County deputies say he went into a neighbor's home with a rifle and fatally shot their dog after an incident in which the animal bit a young child.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Miguel Reyes Rodriguez, 32, on Saturday.

Deadly dog shooting

What we know:

Investigators said the incident began after a dog bit a young child.

Deputies said the child was not injured during the encounter, and the dog had already been separated from the child and went back inside its home.

After the incident, investigators say Reyes Rodriguez armed himself with a rifle, entered the neighboring residence and shot the dog, killing it.

Reyes Rodriguez faces charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, discharging a firearm in public or on residential property and armed burglary of a dwelling.

Neighbor burglary

What they're saying:

"This incident could have been handled through lawful and appropriate channels," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Instead, this individual chose to arm himself, unlawfully enter another person's home, and kill their pet. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands, and we will hold those who commit criminal acts accountable."

The investigation remains ongoing.

Unconfirmed dog bite circumstances

What we don't know:

HCSO has not released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the dog bite.