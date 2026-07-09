Shooting victim arrested in connection with Clearwater ‘teen takeover’ as police issue 6 warrants for rioting

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The Brief Authorities issued arrest warrants for six individuals linked to the May Clearwater Beach ‘teen takeover'. Detectives reviewed digital evidence and worked alongside multiple Florida counties to identify suspects involved in the beach rioting. One teenager who was shot during the chaotic spring event is among those now facing criminal charges.



Clearwater police have obtained arrest warrants for five teens and one man accused of rioting during a massive gathering on Clearwater Beach. Investigators say the suspects were part of a disruptive social media trend that ended in gunfire.

Clearwater Beach police investigation

What we know:

Authorities are searching for four remaining suspects after tracking down a group accused of rioting during a May 31 pop-up event on Clearwater Beach.

Detectives secured warrants for five juveniles and one adult, identified as Nigel Charleak Carleston, following an extensive review of digital evidence and regional leads.

Two underage suspects are already in custody, including a teen who was shot during the beachfront chaos. Police said the wounded teen was actively participating in the riotous behavior before being injured.

RELATED: Florida cracks down on organized teen takeovers: ‘We will keep our streets safe’

The incident began when hundreds of teens swarmed the beach, leading to a shooting that left a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hundreds of teens gather near palm trees and a parking lot during a disruptive takeover event on Clearwater Beach.

The next day, law enforcement arrested 16-year-old Noel Marsh III, charging him with attempted second-degree murder and gun possession offenses. Another 17-year-old from Brandon was also arrested after running from the scene with a concealed firearm.

To capture the remaining four suspects, detectives are partnering with law enforcement agencies in Pasco, Hillsborough and Polk counties.

Officials noted these large-scale gatherings are driven by a national social media trend that frequently escalates into violence.

Regional law enforcement search

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific names or identities of the four juvenile suspects who remain at large. It also remains unclear exactly which social media platforms were used to organize the disruptive beachfront gathering.