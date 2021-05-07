Hillsborough County man wins $1 million from scratch-off -- his second lottery win in 2 years

article

Talk about a lucky streak. A Seffner man has won a second lottery jackpot, just two years after his first big win.

The Florida Lottery says 64-year-old Michael Landcaster hit the jackpot with a $1 million top prize from a $10 Cash Club scratch-off ticket. He opted to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

Two years ago, he claimed a $500,000 top prize from the Jackpot Multiplier scratch-off game.

Landcaster purchased his winning ticket from the Citgo gas station, located at 930 West US Highway 92 in Seffner. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.