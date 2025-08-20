New pickleball courts in Hillsborough County may be paused as neighbors sue over nonstop noise

The Brief Hillsborough County commissioners will consider pausing permits for new pickleball courts near homes. The move comes as Apollo Beach residents sue their HOA over a planned court conversion. Commissioner Josh Wostal says the pause would help shield neighborhoods (and taxpayers) from legal fights.



Hillsborough County commissioners will take up a proposal Wednesday that could temporarily halt new pickleball courts near residential neighborhoods.

What we know:

Commissioner Josh Wostal is asking the board to suspend permits for any courts built within 250 feet of homes while county staff study the legal risks and recommend a safe buffer. He says the county should act now, before it faces lawsuits similar to those filed against cities and HOAs nationwide.

The lawsuit:

The issue is already in play locally. On Aug. 15, one day after Wostal requested the discussion be added to Wednesday's agenda, 10 homeowners in Apollo Beach filed a lawsuit against the Andalucia Master Association.

Their complaint claims the HOA illegally approved converting clay tennis courts into pickleball courts without a community-wide vote.

The homeowners argue pickleball is four times louder than tennis, producing thousands of sharp "pops" every hour. They say the sound is unbearable, reduces property values, and even poses health risks.

One plaintiff, a veteran who lives less than 100 feet from the courts, says the noise could worsen post-traumatic stress disorder.

The suit asks a judge to permanently block the project and restore the tennis courts, calling the HOA’s move an unlawful overreach.

What's next:

Commissioners are set to debate Wostal’s proposal at Wednesday's meeting. If they approve a temporary moratorium, no new courts would move forward until staff complete their review and recommend updated rules for where courts can be built.

The Source: This story is based on Hillsborough County commission agenda documents and a civil complaint filed Aug. 15 in Hillsborough County Circuit Court.