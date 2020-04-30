Hillsborough County offering in-home COVID-19 testing for those who cannot go to a test site

article

A new service will allow Hillsborough County residents to take a coronavirus test -- all at home.

On Thursday morning, county officials announced it will begin offering in-home testing for the novel virus with a testing crew coming to a resident's home.

The service is offered for people who are homebound or who don't have access to transportation during testing hours.

"We caution that the in-home testing program is designated for residents that truly cannot get out of the home and do not have a transportation open," according to a county statement. "Residents no longer need to be symptomatic, but any Hillsborough resident can be tested."

For those who quality, they can call to make an appointment at 813-272-5900.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Advertisement

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map