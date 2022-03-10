Hillsborough County offers free pickleball lessons for veterans

Veterans are going paddle to paddle at a Hillsborough County recreation center in the game of pickleball.

The game is simultaneously very popular and fairly unknown. For those new to pickleball, here's how it's played.

"[It's like] ping pong, badminton, [and] tennis, all together," explained pickleball instructor and senior supervisor Troy Stewart. "You play with a little ball [and a] small little paddle."

It's played on a badminton-style court that's 44 feet bay 20 feet, with a net on the ground in the middle. The paddles are closer to the size of ping pong. The ball is hard plastic and between the size of a tennis ball and a ping pong ball.

Game play is similar to tennis.

It's familiar for most people, in many ways, but offers a slightly new challenge for anyone new to the game. That's why it's a great sport for veterans at the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital.

"I've always wanted to play pickleball. I've played tennis and some racquetball but my knees have both been replaced. So I don't move as much or as well as I used to," said veteran Jim Weiss.

He took lessons with instructor Stewart at the VA in Hillsborough County through the Wounded Warriors Project.

"[Pickleball gives veterans] the opportunity to come and play and learn a sport that some of them haven't played before and give an opportunity to meet others that have served in the armed forces," he explained.

The veterans said it's challenging without being strenuous. Stewart says pickleball increases agility and works muscles, which is something everyone can get behind.

"We're all kind of learning it together," Weiss added. "It's a great sport and yet it's not the kind of sport that's going to wear you out tremendously. A lot of older veterans in particular I think this really fits."

Stewart says pickleball is great for all ages and abilities, even those who use a wheelchair. Adaptation is one of the benefits of the game.

For veterans, it's chance to learn something new and also connect.

"Many of our veterans, we come back with symptoms of PTSD, physical ailments, low back, and not only that but emotionally, we kind of tend to get into these cocoons and stay home. Part of rehab and a healthy life is going out, staying active, as well as socializing and meeting other people," said Bermudez.

Veterans interested in joining the program may email or call Mary Cales at calesm@Hillsboroughcounty.org or 813-416-0467.