Hillsborough County opens new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Brandon

Hillsborough County is opening a new drive-thru site for COVID-19 testing.

It will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hillsborough Community College campus in Brandon, located at 10451 Nancy Watkins Drive. The entrance is off East Columbus Drive. Visitors will not be able to access the testing site by using Nancy Watkins Drive. No appointment is necessary.

With this new site opening Monday, people now have five options to choose from in the county.

The county also operates two walk-up locations. Both operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Progress Village: 8701 Progress Blvd., Tampa, FL 33619. No appointments are needed.

West Tampa Community Resource Center: 2103 N. Rome Ave., Tampa, FL 33607. The site also offers COVID-19 vaccinations, Pfizer pediatric vaccines, booster shots for those who are eligible, and monoclonal antibody therapy treatment. Residents wanting monoclonal antibody therapy treatment must make an appointment. Residents can make an appointment at patientportalfl.com

The COVID-19 test site at HCC Brandon opened on January 10, 2022.

Children ages 5 to 11 who are accompanied by their parent or legal guardian can receive the COVID-19 Pfizer pediatric vaccine at the West Tampa Community Resource Center site. The child must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to verbally confirm the child's age.

RELATED: Federal government to decide if 1 million expired Florida COVID-19 test kits are salvageable

For all services, proof of medical insurance is recommended and should be presented at the time of the visit. People without medical insurance will still be tested, vaccinated, or receive monoclonal antibody therapy treatment for free.

RELATED: Hospitals see spike in pediatric COVID-19 cases

The city of Tampa runs two COVID-19 test sites. Both are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Al Lopez Park: 4602 North Himes Avenue in Tampa. This is a walk-up site.

Al Barnes Park: 3101 East 21st Avenue in Tampa. This is a drive-through site.

On Sunday, wait times exceeded an hour at Al Lopez Park. Officials hope the new site in Brandon will help alleviate some long lines.

Advertisement

"I think it is a good thing because people with this Omicron crisis, people want to get tested," said Prisanth Raviramen, who received a COVID-19 test, "and I think it’s a good thing to get tested, so I’m happy for that."