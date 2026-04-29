Hillsborough County Public Schools hosts 'Apprenticeship Night' to introduce students to skilled trade careers

The Brief Hillsborough County Public Schools hosted an "Apprenticeship Night" at Riverview High School to connect students with skilled trade careers that offer free training and immediate pay. Trade leaders and school officials say apprenticeships provide debt-free career paths with strong job security, emphasizing that many skilled labor jobs are largely AI-proof. Students explored hands-on careers in trades like ironworking, citing fast entry into the workforce, long-term stability and the chance to earn while they learn.



Hillsborough County Public Schools hosted an "Apprenticeship Night" to introduce students to new career paths in the skilled trades.

The backstory:

HCPS held this event at Riverview High School to give students time to network with managers and representatives from many skilled trades across the Bay Area.

Keven Barber is the business manager at Ironworkers Local 397 in Hillsborough County. He wants more students to know of their opportunities in the skilled trades.

"There's a lot of students out there right now, especially in these times that can't afford school, or college, or anything," Barber said. "We want to let them know there are opportunities that are free. You just have to show up every day and work hard and be safe."

HCPS is dedicated to helping all students find their path after high school, so the district has an apprenticeship coordinator.

"College is great, but also college isn't for everyone, OK? Your child can go to work, start making money from day one, and start building their career," Billy Wilkerson, the district’s apprenticeship coordinator, said.

What they're saying:

Experts say these jobs are mostly AI-proof because the world will always need people to do skilled labor.

"AI will assist, but it will never be able to replace you when you've got to change out that electrical outlet, when you've got to tear down this wall and rebuild it, when you've got to weld this beam," Wilkerson said.

Brian Ludwig is a senior graduating from HCPS who is interested in a career in the trades.

"Not having to worry about AI taking over my job," Ludwig said. "And because if I went into technology, maybe they're obviously quicker with that than humans. I would be able to go to work and not worry about that."

And on top of job security, there is no student debt to get started.

By the numbers:

"We're going to have four years of apprenticeship, no cost to them," Barber said. "Which they only go to class two weeks every six months. The other five and a half months, they're on a job site working, making a paycheck."

"It's not going to cost you anything but your time and your effort to learn a trade," Wilkerson said. "It was the best thing I have ever done in my life."

Big picture view:

Students say beyond these benefits, skilled labor is something they can see themselves doing for a lifetime.

"I like to work with my hands, and it's a short little learn, and then you go and work and earn quick and fast," Ludwig said.

What's next:

The organizers say next year they hope to expand this event to multiple locations in the county.