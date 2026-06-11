Tampa STEAM summer camp helps kids blend engineering and art skills at University Mall

The Brief AMRoC Fab Lab is short for Advanced Manufacturing and Robotics Center Fabrication Lab, which is located inside the University Mall. The non-profit teaches all things STEAM-related (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Manufacturing). Hillsborough County funded the one-week "Relief Printing Art" camp.



A specialized summer program inside the University Mall is teaching local kids how to combine engineering skills with creative art design.

"We provide programming and skills to the community," AMRoC Fab Lab Operations Manager Vicky Gonzalez said.

Tampa STEAM camp

What we know:

A group of 30 kids from the University Area's Prodigy Cultural Arts Program are participating in a Relief Printing Art Camp this week. Relief printing involves using carved pieces of material with ink to create prints.

"The idea is like a stamp," Gonzalez said.

Sponsored by Hillsborough County, the program focuses on STEAM. Students learn basic measurement skills, observation techniques and learn to use manufacturing tools like a bandsaw. Gonzalez stresses that core concepts build the foundation for future projects.

"Measuring, that's a basic skill that anyone needs, whether you want to go into engineering, you want to be an artist, you have got to be able to measure and know your units," Gonzalez said.

Nonprofit foundation for community-driven innovation

The backstory:

The Fab Lab is run by the nonprofit Foundation for Community Driven Innovation, whose goal is to celebrate the spirit of innovation through inspiring programs and active learning projects. They do so through classes, group sessions and youth camps.

Creative education benefits

Why you should care:

The collaborative program balances precise mathematical skills with individual creative freedom to build long-term personal confidence. Organizers design these lessons to show students how small, deliberate steps can solve massive real-world problems.

"Long-term, just to have confidence in yourself, the belief and the ability to create, and to learn that once you put your mind to something, you can get what your dream is, so the ability to dream, to dream big," Prodigy Cultural Arts Deputy Director of Education Ron Bradford said.

The camp aligns perfectly with the goals of Prodigy. Run under the University Area CDC (Community Development Corporation), the nonprofit teaches life skills through the delivery of visual and performing arts.

Goals for campers

Big picture view:

Camper Jenny Reynolds said these are skills that she plans to use in the future. The 12-year-old loves learning and trying new things.

Gonzalez noted she hopes the campers leave with a broader desire to experiment.

"I hope they get a bigger exploration of just the arts, that they get the ideas and skills they want to explore, to test things out, to try things out and not be afraid to try new things," Gonzalez said.