Hillsborough County seeks to hire 200 school bus drivers at Thursday job fair

Hillsborough County Public Schools is hosting a transportation job fair on Thursday, September 28 in an effort to hire bus drivers, bus attendants, and mechanics.

The event comes amid an ongoing staffing shortage. More than 250 bus routes are currently vacant.

During the five-hour event, the district will conduct on the spot interviews and extend offers to qualified candidates, according to an announcement from the district.

The transportation job fair will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 9455 Harney Road in Thonotosassa.

The district is looking to hire about 200 bus drivers and 40 mechanics.

"Applicants can learn more about the positions’ guaranteed schedule, flexible hours, competitive compensation, weekends off and board-paid benefits for eligible positions," the announcement said. Additionally, bus drivers can earn their commercial driver’s License for free.

Click here to register for the job fair.