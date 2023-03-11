Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting in Ruskin

On Friday night tragedy struck in Ruskin.

Just before 10 p.m. deputies responded to the report of a shooting in the 300 block of Manatee Drive.

Upon arriving on the scene deputies discovered a male victim with an upper body gunshot wound, and began performing life-saving measures, according to authorities.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue where he passed away due to his injuries, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

"I’m saddened by this senseless loss of life," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our detectives are currently working to determine what led up to this fatal shooting. If anyone has additional information, please contact us immediately."

The investigation is still ongoing, but there is no threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HCSO at (813) 247-8200.











