Hillsborough County student in custody after making school shooting threat: HCSO

A female student in Hillsborough County was taken into custody Friday after posting a shooting threat on social media, according to authorities.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, they were notified of a student who had posted a shooting threat on Instagram.

On Friday morning, School Resource Deputies met the Dowdell Middle School student when she got off the bus. She was intercepted and interviewed on site and then taken into custody.

HCSO confirmed that no incident happened at school, and the school did not have to go into lockdown. Parents were notified.

