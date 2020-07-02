Hillsborough County temporarily closes summer camp at Roy Haynes Park over COVID-19 concerns

Hillsborough County is temporarily suspending the summer camp program at Roy Haynes Park after two camp employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The program at Roy Haynes Park, 1902 S. Village Park in Tampa, had a capacity of 45 campers.

The county said parents have been notified of the closure and advised that any child who has been or begins to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 stay at home, and the parent should contact a health care provider immediately.

Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation plans to reopen the summer camp on July 10 after an intensive cleaning of the recreation center.

