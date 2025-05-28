Hillsborough crews use small robots to help clean out stormwater system
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County crews held a demonstration in Valrico on Tuesday, where they showed how a worker can operate a robot on wheels into a stormwater drain to find and remove clogs.
What we know:
Managers with the Public Works Department told FOX 13 they can receive between 5,000 and 10,000 calls about clogged drains, causing flooding following a hurricane. Following a heavy afternoon rainstorm, the reports they receive in a day often equal what they'll get in a month during the dry season.
The county is currently dealing with a backlog that could take between 30 and 60 days to clear. Crews are hoping to address as many of those issues as possible before the rainy season.
What they're saying:
"The sediment and dirt and leaves over time creates like a muddy blockage that, a lot of times, either vacuum out or sometimes these guys get in that drainage structure itself in the manhole and shovel it out by hand," said David Merritt, the manager of the county's Public Works Specialized Services. "Try to keep from blowing stuff in there or trash, that helps us, bagging up yard debris...keep making those calls so we can come out and routinely clean that and ensure that it's flowing as designed."
"We don't want any blockages, any issues where one pipe could flood an entire neighborhood," added Jeremy Mello, an engineering associate with Hillsborough County’s Public Works Department.
What you can do:
Hillsborough County residents can report drainage problems by calling (813) 272-5900 or filing a report online.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13's Aaron Mesmer.
WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter