Hillsborough crews use small robots to help clean out stormwater system

The Brief Hillsborough County Public Works crews are using cat-sized robots to inspect stormwater pipes for clogs. The county demonstrated how it uses the robot to identify clogs and direct a second crew to the area, where they use a high-powered hose to blast the debris apart and into an area where a vacuum truck can finish clearing the drain. Crews are trying to finish as many jobs as possible, with hurricane season a few days away.



Hillsborough County crews held a demonstration in Valrico on Tuesday, where they showed how a worker can operate a robot on wheels into a stormwater drain to find and remove clogs.

What we know:

Managers with the Public Works Department told FOX 13 they can receive between 5,000 and 10,000 calls about clogged drains, causing flooding following a hurricane. Following a heavy afternoon rainstorm, the reports they receive in a day often equal what they'll get in a month during the dry season.

The county is currently dealing with a backlog that could take between 30 and 60 days to clear. Crews are hoping to address as many of those issues as possible before the rainy season.

What they're saying:

"The sediment and dirt and leaves over time creates like a muddy blockage that, a lot of times, either vacuum out or sometimes these guys get in that drainage structure itself in the manhole and shovel it out by hand," said David Merritt, the manager of the county's Public Works Specialized Services. "Try to keep from blowing stuff in there or trash, that helps us, bagging up yard debris...keep making those calls so we can come out and routinely clean that and ensure that it's flowing as designed."

"We don't want any blockages, any issues where one pipe could flood an entire neighborhood," added Jeremy Mello, an engineering associate with Hillsborough County’s Public Works Department.

What you can do:

Hillsborough County residents can report drainage problems by calling (813) 272-5900 or filing a report online.

