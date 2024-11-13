Tampa doctor accused of hitting, killing man in wheelchair and taking off

A driver has been arrested one month after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Tampa.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested Dr. Gwyn Norman Crump, Jr., 62, in connection with the Oct. 12 crash.

Investigators say Crump Jr. struck a man in a wheelchair on East 124th Avenue around 7:35 p.m. and took off.

The victim, a 53-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Dr. Gwyn Norman Crump, Jr. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives were able to identify Crump Jr.’s vehicle and tag using HCSO’s Real Time Crime Center cameras.

Crump Jr. was arrested on Wednesday and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with death.

"I want to offer my deepest condolences to the family of the victim during this incredibly difficult time," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "While nothing can undo this heartbreaking loss, we hope that this arrest brings some measure of closure to their loved ones."

