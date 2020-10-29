Hillsborough deputies investigate deadly Valrico shooting

Detectives in Hillsborough County say they began investigating an early-morning murder after the victim arrived at a hospital dead.

According to the sheriff's office, just after midnight, the agency received a 911 call reporting the man arrived at Brandon Regional Hospital after a friend drove him there.

Through the investigation, detectives said the victim, who has not been identified, was involved in an argument with a man and a female. The altercation took place in the 4000 block of Fontana Place in Valrico. They said the man shot the victim in the upper body.

Then, the victim's friend drove him to the Brandon hospital. Detectives said he was already dead when they arrived.

Deputies said they are searching for the male and female suspects, but no descriptions of the two were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

