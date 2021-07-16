Hillsborough deputies search for mother, 3 missing children

article

Deputies are searching for three children who have been missing since Wednesday from the Town 'N Country area.

Deputies say Jerreece Mitchell, Jr., 12, Joi Mitchell, 8, and 1-month-old Clifford McNeil, were last seen around 8 p.m. on Brennan Circle in Town 'N Country on July 14

The kids may be with their mother, 37-year-old Guecoba Dow. HCSO's Child Protective Investigations Division says they have a court-authorized order to take the children into custody.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the children, and/or their mother, you're asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.