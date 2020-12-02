Hillsborough deputies search for suspect in Brandon double shooting

article

Late Tuesday night, two people were found with gunshot wounds at a Brandon apartment complex, deputies say, who are now searching for the possible suspect.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. at the Westchester Apartments, along Nina Elizabeth Circle. Deputies said they responded after receiving a call about shots fired.

After they arrived, they said they found a car that had crashed into a tree. Both people inside were shot, but are expected to survive.

Officials said they don't believe this was a random act. They have not released a description of a shooting suspect.